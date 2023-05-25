James Cameron is one of the legendary filmmakers of the generation, as his work has redefined cinema. Among his varied list of movies, The Terminator stands out as one of the best works to date. However, the actor has recently shared that he is working on the new Terminator movie and wants to see how AI plays out in the real world. As his statement has been to the internet, many netizens have called out the filmmaker and trolled him.

The filmmaker was behind the camera for the first two films in the Terminator franchise. Following his departure from the franchise, the later four movies added to the storyline could not receive the audience’s appreciation. However, as he has once commented about the franchise, read on to find out what the fans have to say about it!

During a recent Dell Tech World event, James Cameron talked said he is on hold and apparently put that thought on pause as he wants to see how artificial technology advances in the real world. With Artificial Intelligence advancing at an advanced rate, we wonder how the movie might come out, and whatever he has written could be redundant.

James Cameron reportedly said that he has started writing a new ‘TERMINATOR’ movie. However, he is waiting to see how A.I. develops in the real world before continuing the script. (Source: @rcmercado) pic.twitter.com/FO564rXR8B — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 25, 2023

Reacting to the statement, a user commented, “I suppose we’ll have to wait for Skynet to become self-aware before we get to enjoy another round of ‘I’ll be back’”.

I suppose we'll have to wait for Skynet to become self-aware before we get to enjoy another round of 'I'll be back'. Let's just hope the toaster doesn't start giving us attitude in the meantime. — John Fuchs (@JohnFuchs117) May 25, 2023

Another added, “He should plan for Avatar x Terminator Crossover”

He should plan for Avatar x Terminator Crossover 😀.. — Simha (@MegaForceChiru) May 25, 2023

“might end up being be a documentary,” said a user.

A user added, “If only James Cameron could do a crossover with the Aliens franchise.”

If only James Cameron could do a crossover with the Aliens franchise. — William Holman (@WilliamFHolman) May 25, 2023

While it is uncertain whether we will ever see a Terminator movie or not, the lead star Arnold Schwarzenegger recently opened up about how the saga has declined over the years. “The franchise is not done. I’m done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator. Someone has to come up with a great idea,” said the actor.

