Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is about to reach the theatres, and the ardent fans of the franchise are looking forward to picking their sides. As the upcoming movie will introduce a new cast, the early social media reactions are finally out. While many thought the movie would be a spinoff of the previous movies, the producer made it clear and described it as a prequel. Read on ahead to know what fans are talking about the movie.

Being the seventh movie in the Transformers series, it will be rebooting the Transformers story at some level from the previous movies, paying tribute to the beloved animated series. The upcoming movie is said to be shaping the storylines we saw in the previous films made by Michael Bay. However, as the recent screening of the movie got positive reactions, it is certainly encouraging for Paramount Pictures.

Set in 1994 Earth, Rise of the Beasts introduces a new faction of Transformers: Optimus Primal and the Maximals, who join forces with Optimus Prime and the Autobots to battle Scourge and the Terrorcons. Two weeks before the theatrical release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the reaction from the world premiere event shows the critics’ feedback for the film. The movie is said to be the sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee with Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. Read ahead to know what the critics say about director Steven Caple Jr.’s throwback movie.

Noting “some issues in the middle” after a strong start, a critic ranked it alongside Michael Bay’s original Transformers movie. He also praised the “fantastic 90s hip hop” vibe that it carries.

Totally dug #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts. It’s got some issues in the middle but it starts strong, has fantastic 90s hip hop, makes great use of the humans & the 3rd act is a blast. Plus I damn near jumped out of my seat at the end. Right up there with the 1st Bay & Bumblebee. pic.twitter.com/Hf1yPqGXWE — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 25, 2023

Another praised Transformers 7 for being “quite funny” and said, “I did find my eyes glazing over when they’d talk about this movie’s special object.”

#Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts is really fun. It’s actually quite funny and the action is strong. I did find my eyes glazing over when they’d talk about this movie’s special object (this series sure loves those) but way better than Bay’s movies if not quite Bumblebee level. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) May 25, 2023

“There’s a lot of heart, humor, and Brooklyn pride in here; and it all makes for throwback popcorn fun,” said a user while praising Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

#Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts was a blast! The Beast Wars crew finally shows up in what’s arguably the BEST Transformers movie in the run. There’s a lot of heart, humor, and Brooklyn pride in here; and it all makes for throwback popcorn fun. #TilAllAreOne #BrooklynBaby pic.twitter.com/GPnjs5KSOr — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) May 25, 2023

A critic also called it “the ultimate Saturday morning cartoon,” praising Anthony Ramos & Pete Davidson’s efforts.

I don’t think I can give it a number but I liked it. Could’ve cut some stuff in the first 20 mins cause it takes a bit to get going but when it does it’s really fun. — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 25, 2023

#Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts is a lot of fun! Anthony Ramos carries the movie and Pete Davidson steals every scene as Mirage. The ending blew my mind and the music in the film is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IMZxN8J2RP — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) May 25, 2023

The new #Transformers movie is pretty solid! LOVE the Brooklyn setting – Maximals & Scourge add a new spin & the action pops, especially the NY scenes. Mirage steals the show, but the true star is the absolute best soundtrack full of early ‘90s hip-hop hits. This ‘90s kid had fun pic.twitter.com/YV3IfFewlU — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 25, 2023

