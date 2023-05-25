Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts' Early Reactions
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ Early Reaction Praises Anthony Ramos & Pete Davidson’s Efforts (Picture Credit: Instagram & IMDB)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is about to reach the theatres, and the ardent fans of the franchise are looking forward to picking their sides. As the upcoming movie will introduce a new cast, the early social media reactions are finally out. While many thought the movie would be a spinoff of the previous movies, the producer made it clear and described it as a prequel. Read on ahead to know what fans are talking about the movie.

Being the seventh movie in the Transformers series, it will be rebooting the Transformers story at some level from the previous movies, paying tribute to the beloved animated series. The upcoming movie is said to be shaping the storylines we saw in the previous films made by Michael Bay. However, as the recent screening of the movie got positive reactions, it is certainly encouraging for Paramount Pictures.

Set in 1994 Earth, Rise of the Beasts introduces a new faction of Transformers: Optimus Primal and the Maximals, who join forces with Optimus Prime and the Autobots to battle Scourge and the Terrorcons. Two weeks before the theatrical release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the reaction from the world premiere event shows the critics’ feedback for the film. The movie is said to be the sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee with Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. Read ahead to know what the critics say about director Steven Caple Jr.’s throwback movie.

Noting “some issues in the middle” after a strong start, a critic ranked it alongside Michael Bay’s original Transformers movie. He also praised the “fantastic 90s hip hop” vibe that it carries.

Another praised Transformers 7 for being “quite funny” and said, “I did find my eyes glazing over when they’d talk about this movie’s special object.”

“There’s a lot of heart, humor, and Brooklyn pride in here; and it all makes for throwback popcorn fun,” said a user while praising Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

A critic also called it “the ultimate Saturday morning cartoon,” praising Anthony Ramos & Pete Davidson’s efforts.

Let us know what do you think about the recent Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

