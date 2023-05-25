Elizabeth Olsen might be enjoying her status of being “MCU’s Mommy,” but we never know when we are going to see her again in the future. As she was last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it was rumoured to have another character from the comics, Brave The Balder. The actor approached for the role was none other than Daniel Craig, and many also said it was scrapped at the last minute. Reacting about the same, the MCU actress has finally commented on it.

The rumours of Craig appearing in the Doctor Strange MOM were running wild until the movie premiered, and then the expectations went downhill, leaving fans disappointed. He was reported to be playing the role of Blader the Brave, and now the Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen has herself confirmed that the Knives Out actor was supposed to be in the movie!

In a recent episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused Podcast, the Love & Death star reveals she thought Daniel Craig would impersonate Blader the Brave. When asked why Daniel Craig could not appear in the movie, she said, “Yes, that’s what I thought was going to happen”.

Elizabeth Olsen reveals she thought Daniel Craig was set to make an appearance in #MultiverseOfMadness as Balder The Brave!: “That’s what I thought was going to happen. I saw the art! They made a costume! They had a design!”pic.twitter.com/pa3o42qxRD — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) May 24, 2023

Elizabeth also revealed the makers had the art design and costume for the character but do not know why it was dropped at the last minute. “I saw the art! They made a costume! They had a design!” added the actress.

Balder the Brave first appeared in Marvel Comics in Stan Lee and penciler Jack Kirby’s Journey into Mystery #85 (October 1962). He is one of the Norse Gods of Asgard. Interestingly, he’s Thor’s half-brother! He’s a loyal follower and son of Odin. However, if Daniel Craig would have appeared in MCU’s sequel, do you think it would have made any difference?

