Margot Robbie is one of the most adorable and finest actresses in Hollywood. To prove her acting calibre, she also has received critical acclaim and a nomination from the Oscars. As she will be seen in the upcoming movie, the actress recently revealed that she wanted Gal Gadot to play the role of Barbie. The makers thought of casting the actress, but she could not join the project due to her busy work schedule.

The Wonder Woman actress was Margot’s first choice to play the iconic character in the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie. However, as Gal Gadot made a shocking comeback in the Fast and Furious series, do you think she would have been a better cast for the role? Read on ahead to know what exactly happened!

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Vogue, the Barbie star and producer Margot Robbie revealed Gal Gadot was initially considered to play the role of one of the Babies in the movie. As the Wonder Woman actress was unavailable due to her busy schedule, her “Barbie energy” became a template for casting all of the Barbies in the movie.

The producer said, “Gal Gadot is Barbie energy”. She later explained about the same and added, “because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.”

However, Gal Gadot couldn’t commit to the role at the time, so Margot Robbie stepped in as the lead of the movie. Even before the Fast X star was considered for the role, Amy Schumer was originally announced as the lead of the live-action movie.

With all that being said, the movie’s trailer has been getting praise from the audiences, and everyone is excited to see what the Barbie movie will bring to the audiences. Let us know what you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Johnny Depp Pays Emotional Two-Night Tribute To Late Jeff Beck After Being Left “Devastated” By Guitarist’s Death

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News