No one can disagree with the fact that the only movie that managed to give Marvel Cinematic Universe a landslide buzz is Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie went on to break all possible records and find itself amongst the highest-grosser in the world. The catch point of that threequel was the meeting of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, all playing their versions of Peter Parker, and it took the world by storm. But the speculations have been on the rise that the three are now reuniting for Sony’s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Turns out the makers have a tough time hiding it.

For the unversed, Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse is the second film in Sony’s Oscar nodded Franchise that has garnered fans from across the globe. The latest movie is all set to introduce us to the world of Spider-People in a much bigger way, and as confirmed, the movie will even acknowledge the events of No Way Home.

That very much made it clear that there is a possibility of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield reuniting after No Way Home in Spider-Man Across: The Spider-Verse. While there have been multiple rumours, the makers are literally having a very hard time hiding the reunion now because the latest reports have the directors talking about it. Read on.

As per a Comicbook report, when asked about Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield playing their versions of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Co-Director Joaquim Dos Santos said, “We have not thought about anything other than finishing this film and making it the most crazy, awesome film that it can be,”

Santos who co-directs Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse with Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, “There’s plenty of nods all over the place. There’s plenty of rabbit holes that everyone will be able to run down”. Powers added, “Anything is possible in the Spider-Verse. That’s the most we can say. This film isn’t even out yet, and there’s a lot to unpack in this movie.”

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is slated for a March 29, 2023 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

