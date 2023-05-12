Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in 2021, marked the Spider-Man trilogy’s end, which broke many MCU fans’ hearts. They have been demanding to see him in another Marvel movie. So far, it has only been reported that Tom has signed a new deal to appear in another Spider-Man trilogy alongside multiple other MCU crossovers.

However, the makers have not announced Spider-Man 4, which led many fans to wonder when the next Spidey movie will happen. Initial rumours suggested that Marvel was eyeing a July 2024 release, but that was impossible because Marvel had already scheduled.

After Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (March 29, 2024), Marvel has yet to unveil its Spider-Man Universe (SSU) schedule. However, a recent rumour suggests the company will release the fourth Tom Holland starrer Spidey film.

Popular scooper Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus recently responded to a fan requesting Spider-Man 4 information. He claimed that Sony “recently did something related to [Spider-Man 4] and would expect an announcement later this year about it.” Then he speculated that the unveiling might not occur at SDCC 2023 because Sony doesn’t usually have a panel there.

I’ll give you props for always being that one person that always replies to my tweets with the same question. I appreciate the support and consistency. So have this: They recently did something related to it and would expect an announcement later this year about it. https://t.co/fNOGZdpzQj pic.twitter.com/i7JU9bGNIE — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) May 4, 2023

Possible but it would be a first because it’s not something that has happened before…unless Sony has a panel at SDCC. I’m waiting for more info, but based on preliminary info, I think it might come sooner than ppl expect. https://t.co/ZTAaidaWtm — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) May 4, 2023

Later, MyTimeToShineHello, another Twitter scooper, tweeted the date “August 28, 2025” without explanation. As a result, many fans assumed that the date was tied to Alex Perez’s Tweet, and Marvel planned to release Spider-Man 4 on August 28, 2025.

August 28th 2025 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 4, 2023

This forecast may be unduly optimistic due to the fact that August 28, 2025, is a Thursday. If the fourth instalment of the Tom Holland starrer is set to be released in late August 2025, the correct release date could be August 29.

According to previous reports, the studio did not go far enough in producing Spider-Man 4, which is why it was not included in the event. As per the Comic Book report, a source claimed that the project is “not far enough along in development to warrant [being showcased].” This also implies that we may see Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, where he is rumoured to play the protagonist.

