Andrew Garfield wowed his fans with his performance in the musical biopic Tick, Tick… Boom! as he showcased his musical talent. Not only the critics and audiences critically acclaimed his acting in the movie, but it also made him an Oscar nominee for the same. However, as it was the directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the actor shared a pretty strong bond as he even took a flying “shoe” from him.

The film was an adaptation of the latter musical, which received generally positive reviews, earning particular praise for Miranda’s direction and Garfield’s impeccable acting and singing performances. The moments spent during the filming were indeed remarkable for the two as they had memories to cherish forever.

During a conversation at the round table conference for The Los Angeles Times, the Spider-Man actor talked about the experience of filming the movie. Andrew said it was the first movie Lin-Manuel has ever directed, adding, “There’s this self-belief that he has, which is so stunningly infectious and beautiful”. While recalling the first time he sang a song, Andrew said, “And I remember the first time I sang in front of him, he threw a shoe at me … in a nice way.”

With all the fun and memories, Tick, Tick… Boom! received acclaim for Garfield’s performance, the editing and Miranda’s direction. The movie featured a three-person cast showcasing strong pop/rock singers and allowing performers to make creative character choices. However, it is called to be a tear-jerking treasure for fans of musical theatre.

Apparently, the Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield has landed his next role as legendary astronomer and author Carl Sagan in the upcoming Voyagers. He will be seen opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones, who will play Ann Druyan, Sagan’s wife and the film is set to be directed by Sebastian Lelio. The movie is said to be based on NASA’s efforts to launch humanity’s first interstellar probes with a team led by the titular character.

