Andrew Garfield is one of the most adorable characters in the superhero fandom. The Oscar-nominated actor played the Spider-Man role and swooned the audiences with his path-breaking performance. Apart from playing the web-slinger for Marvel Studios, the actor has many other critically acclaimed performances under his name. However, many would not know that Garfield had a passion for something else before his breakout in Hollywood!

Apart from the role of Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man movies, the actor has fone commendable jobs which prove how good he is as an actor. He also got his Oscar nomination for his performance in Tick, Tick… Boom! as he played the role of Jonathan Larson. The movie was based on his journey to writing a successful stage musical.

During a conversation on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Spider-Man actor recalled how he almost considered pursuing gymnastics as a career when he was a child. “That’s something that I found myself doing, and I had a nice moment with that,” said Andrew Garfield. Later, he understood that it was something that he was not made for, as he added, “I was very young, and I realised that it probably wasn’t for me at that very young age”

However, as the Oscar-nominated actor did not pursue his career as a gymnast, he did showcase his talent on the show. He performed a backflip while lip-syncing to Whitney Houston’s I’m Every Woman. Even on the show, he did another backflip to raise money for breast cancer research.

With all that talent, how is this possible not to like Andrew Garfield? However, his last outing in Spider-Man: No Way Home is highly appreciated as it was a wholesome moment for the superhero fandom!

