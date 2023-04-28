Chris Evans is indeed the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, and ever since the actor hit stardom, rumours around his dating life have often made rounds. The ‘Captain America’ was even once rumoured to be dating his co-star ‘Scarlet Witch’ Elizabeth Olsen. However, the two won hearts by addressing these rumours and gave a befitting reply to Ellen DeGeneres.

Evans and Olsen both have given impeccable performances playing their parts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Evans made his Marvel debut in 2011 with Captain America: The First Avenger, Olsen began her superhero journey in 2015 with The Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

While their characters did not have much chemistry in the movies, Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen together appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016. During the show, the host asked them, “Hey, you two are supposed to be dating. Are you?” and the duo’s response will leave you in splits.

Replying to Ellen, Elizabeth Olsen said, “Well, we’ve been dating secretly for the last three years,” to which Chris Evans intervened, “Yeah, I remember sending you a text…” Olsen added, “We’re actually engaged.” The Ghosted star added, “[I remember sending you a text] saying, ‘Guess what? Apparently, we’re dating.'”

Olsen jumped in to say, “Yeah, and I was like, ‘My god, that’s really exciting for us.'” The two did not stop there as ‘Captain America‘ added, “Yeah, we kept it so secret that we didn’t tell each other.”

As Ellen replied, “So, it could really last,” Elizabeth quipped, “Yeah, we were about to move in with each other, but we’re still trying to figure out if we’re dating or not cuz we don’t talk. In the end, Ellen DeGeneres suggested the two to date since they are “compatible” and not seeing anyone. Watch the video here.

