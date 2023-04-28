Singing sensation Adele made her comeback in 2021 and how. The Grammy-winning singer has broken several records with her melodious songs, and now she has joined Rihanna for another milestone. Adele has become the second female artist, after Rihanna, to have three of her songs cross two billion views on YouTube.

Both Adele and Riri began their musical journeys at an early age. While the Easy On Me crooner was 18 when she signed her first record deal, Riri was 19 when she released her debut single, Pon de Replay.

Over the years, the two singers have won millions of hearts with their melodious voices and many accolades. While Adele is touring for her shows and going through an emotional period in her life, she recently reached a new milestone with her songs and joined Rihanna.

According to Pop Crave, Adele’s song Someone Like You has reached two billion views on YouTube. This is her third track to achieve the same after Rolling in the Deep and Hello. Earlier, Rihanna was the only female artist with three songs with over two billion views on the site. The Barbadian singer’s tracks that have crossed two billion views are Diamonds, This Is What You Came For with Calvin Harris and Love The Way You Lie with Eminem.

Rihanna and Adele are the only female artists to have three videos with over 2 billion views on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/oIQT1lW8LZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 28, 2023

As Rihanna and Adele are the only two female artists with this record, their fans could not keep themselves from cheering for them. A Twitter user wrote, “Two queens of the music industry,” while another wrote, “Back when music was good in the 2010s.”

A third user commented, “The power they both hold, omg.”

An Adele fan also wrote, “FIRST female artist to do so as a lead artist she’s mother.”

