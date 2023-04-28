Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been together for quite some time now. The couple is madly in love with each other and never leaves a chance to indulge in social media PDAs, however, for the past few months, there have been reports that much -in – love couple was on the verge of breakup. Luckily, they decided to give each other a second chance and are currently on a healing vacation. Well, the couple is known for painting headlines for different reasons, and today we bring to you a throwback to when they made headlines for their engagement rings. Many speculated the couple might be in a consensual BDSM relationship. Later, Megan reacted to the backlash and gave it back to trolls like a boss. Scroll below to read the details!

Megan and Machine’s engagement ring grabbed a lot of headlines as it is far from ordinary. Basically, the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held by a magnet. The bands in the ring are actually thorns. Once Kelly said if Megan tried to take it off, she would get hurt and added that love is pain. However, this sparked a controversy, and many speculated that there is a high chance that the duo could be in a consensual BDSM relationship, where both parties might entirely welcome this type of power play. Later, Megan opened up about the backlash and handled the situation like a true boss babe.

In an interview with Glamour, Megan Fox reportedly confirmed that this is indeed the case and opened up why it is important to have conversations about s*xual power and preferences. The actress got real about the public response to her and MGK’s dynamic and how it seems to have unfairly disrupted people’s perception of her feminism. She said, “It’s very bizarre to get judged for, like, ‘What if I am in a BDSM relationship? And I am like, yes – is that ok with you? Because that’s what I want.”

The Transformers actress further added, “I should not be outcast from the feminist community because that is something that I prefer for myself. I feel s*xual power in that way.”

For the unversed, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are one of the most adored couples, and they enjoy a massive fanbase, and their romance is quite passionate.

