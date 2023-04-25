The Fast and Furious franchise is one of the most talked about franchises in entertainment. Not to forget, the tenth and second last instalment is on the way to hit the theatres. The eleventh movie of the F&F saga has tapped DC’s The Flash writer Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel to write the script for the finale movie. However, the news did not please fans as they took to Twitter to troll upon the announcement.

The writers will be backed by the Fast and Furious movie returning director Louis Leterrier. Hodson is known for her work on Bumblebee and the upcoming Ezra Miller starrer The Flash, while Uziel wrote 2018’s The Cloverfield Paradox and 2021’s Mortal Kombat movie. While Dominic Toretto is prepping up to face Jason Momoa’s villain in Fast X, read on to find out what the netizens have to say about the eleventh Fast and Furious movie.

With over a decade of running, many netizens have trolled the franchise for continuing the same storyline for years. However, as the saga is coming to an end, we never know what the franchise might have for the audiences. Upon getting the news, the netizens did not leave a chance to react as many shared their opinions of Twitter.

“Mars… HERE WE COME,” said a user reacting to the news.

Mars… HERE WE COME https://t.co/AQAljlfRnt — Reel Moments AI 🎞 (@reelmomentsAI) April 24, 2023

“I can’t wait to see what new and groundbreaking plot points they come up with this time around. Driving to fricking Mars?” said another.

I was starting to worry that we wouldn't get another installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. I can't wait to see what new and groundbreaking plot points they come up with this time around. Driving to fricking Mars? — John Fuchs (@JohnFuchs117) April 24, 2023

While Universal movies also have Jurassic Wold movies, a user commented, “Jurassic World crossover, both are universal films”

Jurassic World crossover, both are universal films — Washed Gamer (@MitchellRossman) April 24, 2023

A writer for The Flash, Bumblebee, and Birds of Prey

And a writer for The Lost City and Mortal Kombat pic.twitter.com/gvMBG4YfTy — edward king (@xdroid2022) April 24, 2023

“Wonder if they’ll end up making more spin-offs after this one,” asked another

Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel are writing the script for ‘FAST AND FURIOUS 11’. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/VHtDXi259G — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 24, 2023

“Oh so Vin Diesel will be emasculated and the female characters will rock the movie,” said another.

Oh so Vin Diesel will be emasculated and the female characters will rock the movie — Viktr (@victorcoimbra) April 24, 2023

I hope there is a huge twist/cross over in that all the cars are actually transformers

I hope there is a huge twist/cross over in that all the cars are actually transformers — Thomas McKay (@tm_punkk) April 24, 2023

The new Fast X trailer teases Dom and his family, who will be involved in many explosive chase scenes and action sequences throughout the film. On the other hand, Ezra Miller starrer The Flash is set to hit the theatres after many controversies. Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

