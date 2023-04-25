It feels like the fate of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, popularly known as Aquaman 2, was written on a seemingly bad day. For a movie that began production on a happy note, minus the buzz around Amber Heard’s personal life, it just kept on witnessing roadblock after roadblock only to hit a giant iceberg of negativity close to its release now. Starring Jason Momoa, the film is right now being presented at the Comic-Con where the makers released a new poster. But looks like the hate is only getting intensified.

For the unversed, Aquaman is the most successful standalone DCEU movies of all times. Starring Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, the movie turned out to be a box office storm and was even praised by the critics and audience in unison. Equipping James Wan to bring back the Game Of Thrones alumni with Amber Heard to make a sequel. But looks like the audience has already rejected the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While DCU bosses reportedly are running test screenings of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and the secret audience has certainly dislikes the movie, they recently released a new poster of it at the Comic Con. With the news that the failed test screenings leading to the makers considering re-shoots, the poster has only received backlash for how ‘terrible’ it is. Read on to know more.

At the Comic-Con that’s happening as we speak, DCU took the stage to present Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. As per the viral pictures from the venue, the studio released a new poster of the same and the stills were trending on Twitter in no time.

First teaser poster for ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’ on display at #CinemaCon. #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom pic.twitter.com/nWhaUUPhja — Nick Austin Williams (@NickAustiWillia) April 25, 2023

But it turns out that the Netizens have not really enjoyed the post of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, and they have labelled it lazy and terrible. A Twitter user wrote, “Not even if I judged only from the poster. The title underwater. No character/item, nothing about the title/water evokes any idea of what to expect aside from Aquaman underwater. This is a terrible poster! An overglorified sign that might as well just read “Coming soon!” Another wrote, “Aquaman posters are always terrible. Remember when they used a stock image of a shark on a poster for the first one and just flipped it?”

One even went on to take a dig at the tension with the cast where the makers were reportedly thinking of chopping down Amber Heard’s part. “I guess when you’re too busy chopping a character from the film you make a big blue poster with no one on it,” they wrote.

Check the reactions below:

They took a picture of their glass of water and called it a day ☠️ https://t.co/utGq2d4HFY — Sergeant Herc 🌙 (@TheHercAboveAll) April 24, 2023

Aquaman posters are always terrible. Remember when they used a stock image of a shark on a poster for the first one and just flipped it? 💀 — Jayden (@jaydenscomics) April 24, 2023

Not even if I judged only from the poster. The title underwater. No character/item, nothing about the title/water evokes any idea of what to expect aside from Aquaman underwater. This is a terrible poster! An overglorified sign that might as well just read "Coming soon!" — 💛👹🏴‍☠️ Lethrykaus 🏴‍☠️🐲 ❤️ (@TrueRealmlord) April 24, 2023

I guess when you’re too busy chopping a character from the film you make a big blue poster with no one on it. — TinksMom (@justmytakeaway) April 24, 2023

😂 immersion to the extreme — João Pantoja♪ (@mikaodekejo) April 24, 2023

pic.twitter.com/EDDMLnN8JH — Ian | saw John Wick 4 (@IanWick64) April 24, 2023

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is set for a December 20, 2023, release as of now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Disney Impacts 4,000 Employees With Second Round Of Layoffs, Another Round Expected!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News