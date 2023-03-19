The uncertainty in the DCU side of the world is very much visible, and the fact that we are now watching the last of Snyder’s content there is. One character and actor who is in the midst of this storm that has engulfed almost the entire star cast of the old DCEU is Wonder Woman played by the ethereal Gal Gadot. The actor has been in the news for her future with the superhero and how it is not looking bright at this moment. Now, what if we tell you she will be in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2?

For the unversed, after Patty Jenkins’ exit from Wonder Woman 3 after creative differences, it was reported even Gal would bid goodbye to the character. Soon enough, James Gunn stepped in as the boss, and the chances of her walking away increased. So everyone was curious where is the last point where we will see Gadot turn Diana Prince for one last time.

The actor, after numerous speculations, made her way to Shazam! Fury Of The Gods! And fans were excited. She is even confirmed to be a part of The Flash in a special appearance. Now turns out that it is not where it all ends, but she will also enter Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom for a special appearance. And a Shazam star has confirmed the same cryptically. Read on to know more!

After Gal Gadot made her appearance as Wonder Woman in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, Jake Dylan, who plays a pivotal part in the film decided to hint at her next project in the DCU and gave a cryptic answer. As per The Direct reports, Jake was talking about the Diana Prince actors, when he said, “Gal flew in from London that day, and she was like, ‘Are you filming the ‘Shazam‘ movie?’ She comes in very mystique; she’s like the Lady in the Water. She comes in, and she’s like splashing around like a mermaid.”

The tease is enough for fans to decode that Gal Gadot will be a part of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom in a cameo. Only time will tell whether she is in the final cut because nothing about DCU right now stands on the concrete ground.

