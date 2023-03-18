Ray Fisher rose to fame by playing DC’s Cyborg and by appearing in the first Justice League movies released in 2017. As the movie surrounded many controversies, the actor was on a rampage and lashed at the productions. Over the past year, Fisher blasted the director Joss Whedon and the studio via harsh-but-cryptic tweets for racist and inappropriate conduct while filming the DC movie.

When the movie was released, it received a mixed response from the audiences and the critics. Along with that, the Cyborg actor also accused Whedon of alleged abusive and toxic behaviour on set. Adding to the previous bashing, the actor has once again expressed his opinions on the DC films made under the new vision of Gunn and Safran.

Ray Fisher took to Twitter and talked about the new leadership. The Cyborg actor from the DC Extended Universe addressed controversies about the reshoots of the 2017 ‘Justice League’ film, which director Joss Whedon oversaw during filming. “As the truth about the Justice League reshoots continues to come out, it is important to remember: The former, and current, DC Films executives that protected and supported Joss Whedon are not fit for leadership,” wrote Ray Fisher on his Twitter feed.

The Justice League star warned about DC employees from Whedon’s time who are still with the company. However, it is not clear whether he likes James Gunn and Peter Safran, but it is the first time in a while that Ray Fisher has condemned the new DC regime.

For the unversed, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher raised accusations of on-set abuse perpetrated by direct Joss Whedon in 2020. He revealed that creative differences over Justice League led to his character’s role in the movie being reduced. There were also reports that Fisher was supposed to have his own solo Cyborg movie, but it did not get into production due to the controversies.

