Veteran filmmaker James Gunn recently announced that he is all set to direct Superman: Legacy. The director revealed that he would helm a previously -announced reboot of the Superman franchise. However, do you know he was offered the film years ago, but he refused to direct it and instead went on to direct the suicide squad?

The Co-CEO of the franchise revealed who received a lot of backlash after Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman recently revealed that initially he had refused to direct the film, and he had a solid reason behind it. Scroll below to read the details!

Advertisement

Advertisement

James Gunn, who revealed that he had been working on the movie six months prior to his takeover also revealed the real reason behind saying no to the Superman movie earlier. He said, “I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave superman the dignity he deserved.” In a tweet, the producer revealed that he had the chance to make the movie much earlier but he didn’t have the resources and inspiration that would accurately bring Superman to the fans. In fact, he admitted at that time Henry Cavill was playing the role in the direction of Zack Snyder and he didn’t want to interfere.

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn went on to reveal that he got the inspiration to write the script just one year ago, and he finally found what he needed to bring his version of Superman to life.

Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

For the unversed, Superman: Legacy will be directed by him, the cast of the film has not been announced yet, but the film is dated to release on July 11, 2025. However, while fans are disheartened upon Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman, they are looking forward to what James Gunn has to offer with the new Superman movie.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Zack Snyder Makes His Epic Comeback To DC Under James Gunn’s Leadership; Netizens Celebrate Saying “Boss Is Back!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News