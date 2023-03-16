Tom Cruise is known for doing high-profile sequences in his movies and for soaring box office records. The same can be said for his recent outing as Captain Maverick in the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick movie. However, as he is famous for his movies, he is popularly known for his relationships. While the actor has had many relationships in the past, one of his ex-partners, Mimi Rogers, claimed that Tom wanted to become a ‘Monk”. Read on to find out more about the scoop!

Tom began dating Mimi in the early days of his career. The actor was six years younger than her, and they first got together between 1985 and 1986. As the couple called it quits after a few years of marriage, Mimi once jokingly revealed that the actor desired to become a ‘monk’.

In an old interview with 1993 Playboy Magazine, Tom Cruise’s first wife, Mimi Rogers, talked about her relationship. She said, ”Tom was seriously thinking of becoming a monk. At least for that period of time, it looked as though the marriage wouldn’t fit into his overall spiritual need. And he thought he had to be celibate to maintain the purity of his instrument.” She jokingly added, “My instrument needed tuning.”

Right after the statement, it was speculated that the couple parted ways due to the reason of Tom Cruise planning to become a ‘monk’. As they both did not get on the same page, Mission Impossible later went on to marry Nicole Kidman in 1990, the same year he ended his three years marriage with Mimi Rogers.

As the actor is expecting his upcoming high-action movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, let us know what do you think about this incident!

