Batman is one of the most loved DC heroes at the moment. Not just the protagonist but the franchise’s antagonists are equally popular among the fans. DC Studios knows this very well, and hence decided to come up with the new HBO Max show, ‘The Penguin.’ It is a spin-off of director Matt Reeves’s movie, ‘The Batman.’ The rumour mills claimed that Robert Pattinson, who played the titular character in the film, would not be a part of the HBO show. DC Studio’s head, James Gunn, has replied to the rumours with a witty tweet. Scroll ahead to learn more.

Actor Colin Farrell, who played Penguin in the film, will be reprising his role in the show as well. Due to a clash between FOX and Warner Bros regarding licensing rights, it was believed that Robert’s Batman wouldn’t be a part of the series. James Gunn cleared the air and called these claims baseless.

A Batman fan page on Twitter claimed that due to copyright issues, Robert Pattinson would not appear in the show ‘The Penguin’ as Batman. He might appear as Bruce Wayne but not with the black cape and as a masked vigilante. James Gunn replied to the tweet and wrote, “This is not true.”

This is not true. 🙏 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

James’s declaration sent the fans into a frenzy, and they bombarded him with more questions. One of the users asked, “Isn’t it true the rights issue or that Rob will appear in The Penguin series?” The director replied that the claim about the issue of rights wasn’t valid. It is to note that he did not comment on Robert Pattinson’s appearance on the show.

While talking about the series, Matt Reeves said, “Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in ‘The Batman,’ and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill.” The series’s plot will revolve around the transformation of Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot into the Penguin. So, it might be possible that fans don’t see Robert Pattinson’s Batman in the first few seasons.

‘The Penguin’ is reported to get a release in 2024.

