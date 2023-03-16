Who doesn’t love two women rooting for each other? Fans were surprised to see Selena Gomez hanging out with Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham. Well, she’s the closest to his wife and actress Nicola Peltz. But how did it all happen? We were as curious as you were but scroll below as we hear it straight from the horse’s mouth.

It all began in January when Selena shared a picture on the yacht along with Brooklyn and Nicola. They could be seen having the best time of their lives and the caption read, “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone.” Ever since then, the celebrity couple and Gomez have shared several pictures on their gram hanging out and celebrating several occasions together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the latest interview with Cosmopolitan, Nicola Peltz detailed how she got close to Selena Gomez. She said, “I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala. We just clicked and had the best time. And then we became super, super close. I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much.”

Nicola Peltz couldn’t stop herself from raving about Selena Gomez as she added, “She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I’ve known her forever.”

Asked whether husband Brooklyn Beckham is equally fond of Selena, Nicola responded, “Oh my God, We’re like, Yeah, we are a throuple. We are all three best friends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

On the professional front, there have been rumours about a possible collaboration between Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus. The duo has been teasing fans about the same via their social media activities.

Recently, the Wrecking Ball singer commented on a post shared by Sel that was captioned, “Violet chemistry.” We wonder what that meant.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Lovesutra Episode 24: Exes Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Reportedly Read Erotica Including Fifty Shades Of Grey To Spice Up Their S*x Life, Here’s The Stats & How Could You Be A Pro!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News