Pop star Avril Lavigne is filming a tell-all documentary. She has joined forces with Disney+ to create a documentary that will explore her journey in the music business.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Avril has been hard at work on this in-depth documentary for a while now and the makers have hundreds of hours of footage. She talks at length about her life in the film, from how she got her break in music.”

The source added: “Some of her showbiz pals will also be in the film talking about her. Avril Lavigne was a teenager when she released her hit debut album so her career has been really interesting. There’s a lot to talk about,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

Avril Lavigne previously admitted that she found teenage stardom to be “really awkward.” The singer shot to fame during her teens, after releasing her debut album, ‘Let Go’ in 2002, but admitted that she wasn’t comfortable with the attention that came her way.

The 38-year-old shared: “I was so young and so shy. Being on camera for the first time and talking was really awkward for a teenager. I envied bands – because all five of the guys get to do interviews together and travel together and go on stage together. But it’s always just been me by myself for my whole career.”

Avril Lavigne also acknowledged that her early hits, including ‘Sk8er Boi’ and ‘Complicated’, will always define her career. She said: “It’s quite an extraordinary thing that’s happened.”

“I look back and feel very humble. Honestly, all I really cared about as a little girl was just singing. I didn’t even know what Hollywood was, or a record deal, and it all came together,” Avril said.

