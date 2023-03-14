Singer and songwriter Avril Lavigne recently performed at the 52nd edition of Juno Awards in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada but all did not go down well after a topless woman rushed to the stage while Avril was introducing a musical act. The video of the same quickly surfaced on the Internet as many joked about how the singer is going to fire the security since they did not act on time.

In the surfaced video, the 38-year-old songstress can be seen introducing Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon for his very first act at the Juno awards when all of a sudden a woman acted as an intruder while taking off her shirt on stage going topless in front of the audience. For the unversed, Dhillon made history at the show by becoming the very first Punjabi act at the award show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘Skater Boy’ hitmaker decided to deal with the situation on her own before the security came to escort off her the stage. According to Just Jared, the crooner told the topless woman, “Get the f**k off,” she said. “Get the f**k off, b**ch.” The intruder was seen rushing to the stage wearing pink pants with a matching bandana as she exposed her modesty to the audience present at the venue. The publication Billboard revealed that after dealing with the situation like a champion, Avril told fans after she again got to the stage to collect her Fan Choice Award, “Now nobody try anything this time. I’ll f**k a b**ch up,” she said.

Check this video here:

A topless woman interrupted Avril Lavigne onstage at The JUNO Awards: “Get the fuck off, bitch!” #JUNOS pic.twitter.com/XzyCw2Qeft — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 14, 2023

Many social media users logged into Twitter to speak on the incident. One user tweeted, “Security didn’t seem to be in a rush. It was so casual” as another posted, “I was there and Avril handled that like the icon she is hehe.” The next one asserted, “Love that Avril…thats your F’n stage…I would not phuck with Avril.” Whereas, another stated, “She handled that like a pro.” One user joked, “The way security barely did anything, oh i know they’re getting fired tonight” and, another concluded, “This was so disrespectful and random at the same time.”

Do you think Avril Lavigne handled the situation in the right way? For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Nick Jonas Ended Up Colouring His Expensive White Rolls Royce On Holi, Fans Say “Desi Peene Ke Baad Yahi Hota Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News