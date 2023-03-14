If there’s one show that people can’t stop talking about till now is Jenna Ortega starrer ‘Wednesday’. The actress plays the titular title in the show and rose to massive popularity after the show became successful. In a recent interview, Jenna revealed that she almost passed on the role because she did so much TV in her entire life and wanted to do a film and hence decided to give this a miss. Netizens are now reacting to Ortega’s statement and slamming her on social media while comparing her with Selena Gomez. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Wednesday was released in November and became an instant hit on the OTT streaming giant. The show skyrocketed in the first two weeks of its release and it became the No. 1 show in 83 countries.

Now coming back to the topic, in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Jenna Ortega revealed that she almost passed on the role in ‘Wednesday’. She told the outlet, “I got the email, passed on it.”

Jenna Ortega continued and said, “I had done so much TV in my life, all I’ve ever wanted to do is film. When I first started acting, I don’t want to say nobody believed in me, but at the same time nobody believed in me. You have to prove yourself. It’s only in the last three or four years that I’ve been able to start going up for film. I was scared that by signing on to another television show it could prevent me from doing other jobs I really wanted and cared about.”

Entertainment Tonight shared the news on their Instagram page; take a look at it below:

Reacting to the post on Instagram, a user commented, “I’m starting to feel like we have another dramatic Selena Gomez on our hands. Can you be grateful for what you’ve got. Instead of complaining about it.”

Another user commented, “I think we’ve heard enough about Jenna and Wednesday. It’s becoming stale 🥴🥴”. A third user commented, “Everything I learn about her is so pretentious.”

What are your thoughts on the netizens’ reaction to Jenna Ortega almost passing on the role on Wednesday? Tell us in the space below.

