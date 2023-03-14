Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are among the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. Despite their cultural and traditional differences, they always ensure to cherish and celebrate each other’s roots. From Diwali to Christmas, the couple never fails to celebrate important festivals and apparently takes Holi very seriously. Nick, a Holi lover, also ensured that his white Rolls Royce was not left out on this festival of colours.

Nick and Priyanka began communicating over social media in 2016 after the former slid into the Quantico star’s DMs. The two first met in person the next year and also made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala. However, they told the media they were just friends. Things moved further as the couple reportedly began dating in 2018 and got engaged in July of that year. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2018 in Jodhpur. The duo had two weddings, a traditional Hindu ceremony and a beautiful white wedding, in the presence of their close family and friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra held a grand Holi party for their friends and family this year. Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, her hubby Gene Goodenough and Natasha Poonawalla were among the couple’s guests. While several pictures and clips from their Holi party were shared on social media, a video of Nick Jonas’ goofy tactics is surfacing on the internet and has left netizens in splits.

In the clip, shared by Priyanka and Nick’s fanpage, the Jonas Brothers’ member could be seen dressed in an all-white outfit and was covered in multiple colours. The singer seemingly did not want to see his expensive white Rolls Royce colourless and therefore rolled himself over it to add some tints. PeeCee could be heard laughing out loud in the background as she shot the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Sharing the clip, the fanpage wrote, “Not white allowed in holi, that’s how it is.” Fans were seemingly delighted to watch Nick’s goofy side as they spammed the post with hilarious comments. While an IG user wrote, “Desi peene ke baad yhi hota hai,” another penned, “my boy just decide to strike a pose at the end.”

Many also lauded the couple for celebrating each other’s culture and wrote, “Hehehe… I love how they’ve both embraced each other’s culture.”

A fourth user asserted, “Wait for few more years, he will be more desi that our OG Desi girl herself.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Oscar 2023’s Top Contender Michelle Yeoh: From Miss World 1983 Pageant To An Actress, Here’s How Everything Everywhere All At Once Star Came In The Academy Awards Race

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News