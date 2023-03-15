Hollywood actor Brooke Shields sent the Internet in shock after revealing that she was s*xually assaulted by a studio executive soon after she graduated from Princeton University 30 years ago. Opening about her tragic incident in the two-part documentary, ‘Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby’, the actor talks about why she blamed herself for this initially and how she just froze and could not fight. Brooke Shields

The 57-year-old actor in the trailer says how 30 years ago she thought that no one was going to believe her. The documentary appears to be a deep dive into how she as a young girl who did s*xualized roles in such films as ‘Pretty Baby’ and ‘The Blue Lagoon’ changed the perception of others and made her a subject of fascination. Speaking about the documentary, she told a publication that it took her a long time to process it. Doing the documentary was nothing less than a miracle that she survived.

According to People Magazine, Brooke Shields says, “Doing the documentary, you see it all together, and it’s a miracle that I survived” adding, “It’s taken me a long time to process it. I’m more angry now than I was able to be then. If you’re afraid, you’re rightfully so.”

The skilled actress further stated, “They are scary situations. They don’t have to be violent to be scary.” Brooke Shields claimed that it was the “lowest point” of her career. Recalling the horrific incident, Brooks says that after dinner with a Hollywood executive, she thought she was getting a movie.

Brooke Shields revealed how he called her into his room with an excuse to make a call for a cab but then assaulted her. “I didn’t fight that much. I didn’t. I just absolutely froze. I thought one ‘No’ should’ve been enough, and I just thought, ‘Stay alive and get out,’ and I just shut it out,” recalls Brooks adding, “God knows I knew how to be disassociated from my body. I’d practiced that I went down in the elevator, and I got my own cab. I just cried all the way to my friend’s apartment,” as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Brooke Shields does not name the attacker in the documentary which recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. It streams on Hulu from April 3, 2023.

