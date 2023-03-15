Hailey Bieber never misses an opportunity to turn heads with her fashion sense. It’s so chic and she can literally rock the most basic and plain t-shirt with so much finesse. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram and shared pictures of herself donning a backless mermaid-looking mini dress amid her ongoing Selena Gomez feud and netizens are slamming her in the comments sections while comparing her with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

For the unversed Selena fans who label them as ‘Selnators’ aren’t leaving any stones unturned in mocking Hailey after she took an indirect dig at the singer with her friend Kylie Jenner. It so happened that the Rare singer over laminated her eyebrows and later, Hailey and Kylie both shared the pictures of their eyebrows on Instagram and fans think they were both making fun of Gomez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about her latest Instagram upload, Hailey Bieber shared pictures of herself with a caption that read, “and after 🐟🐟🐟”. In the pictures, Hailey can be seen wearing a backless mermaid-looking mini dress in sea green and transparent detailing on it.

Hailey Bieber accessorised the look with diamond earrings and black heels while donning her signature glam with glossy brown smokey eyes and n*de lips. She kept her hair open in a short bob with a middle parting and looked s*xy as usual in this chic attire.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Reacting to her pictures on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Female version of Putin 😂”

Another user commented, “Hailey it’s so obvious that you’re the one posting pics in jb’s account cuz why you not posting him in here? Lol”

A third user commented, “She’s trying too hard …..” A fourth user commented, “She’s been deleting comments 😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Hailey Bieber’s recent Instagram upload amid Selena Gomez’s ongoing drama? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: When Salma Hayek Couldn’t Stop Dreaming About Taking Her Bra Off Showcasing Her Busty Cleav*ge In A Sultry Monochrome Throwback Pic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News