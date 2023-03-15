Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny recently made an appearance on a segment of James Corden’s ‘The Late Late Show’ famously known as the ‘Carpool Karaoke’. The skilled rapper quickly went viral on social media, thanks to the choice of his songs which also included Harry Styles’ award-winning single ‘As It Was’ from his album ‘Harry’s House’.

While the loyal fans of the 29-year-old rapper loved his endearing rendition, we cannot forget the fact that currently, the rumors are abuzz about Bunny is dating Harry Styles’ ex Kendall Jenner. Some on social media claimed that Bad Bunny is a massive One Direction fan, while other roasted him for picking this song. In the viral clip, Bad Bunny can be seen singing a few lyrics of ‘As It Was’ as he bonds with Corden during the ‘Carpool Karaoke.’

Bad Bunny also crooned to Ariana Grande’s ‘Break Free’ while also jamming to ‘Dakiti’, ‘I Like It and ‘Tití Me Preguntó’. Bad Bunny has been constantly making headlines ever since he was spotted with Kendall Jenner a few days ago. Speaking of the most recent, the two were papped leaving an Oscars after-party hosted by Beyonce and Jay-Z. While the rumored couple is still trying to maintain distance in public spaces, they were recently clicked kissing and hugging after a Sushi date, as reported by TMZ. Kendall has earlier dated Harry Styles. The two were in love in the year 2014 but only dated for two years and called it quits in the year 2016.

Check the video here:

Bad Bunny sings ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. pic.twitter.com/MmsegFgism — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 15, 2023

Social media users stormed to Twitter to speak on Bad Bunny’s off-key rendition of Harry Styles’ song as one of the users stated, “One thing about yalls favs, you will hate on harry and the next day either they will sing one of Harry’s song or show up at his house. harrykarma is real.”

The next one tweeted, “Now harry (will) sing bad bunny !!!!!” Whereas another stated, “The biggest One Direction fan we know. Besides @LewisCapaldi, of course.”

An individual slammed Bad Bunny, saying, “Another english song bc he has 0 american hits” as another mentioned, “All the bad bunny fans were robbed; they had to turn on the Spanish captions for this. SMH.” And, one concluded, “See how he ain’t singing any of his own songs.”

