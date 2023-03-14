Harry Styles enjoys a massive fanbase, and he has fans from across the globe. Apart from his popular music, the musician has always been in the limelight for his love and s*x life. He has dated many big-wigs from the industry including, Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift, among others. Style’s relationship with Taylor grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Post their breakup, Taylor once reportedly talked about it and revealed that things were quite rocky in that relationship. Scroll below to read the details!

Harry and Taylor’s romance was relatively short-lived. As per reports, the duo dated each other for a year before parting ways. Swift, known for not talking about her personal life, once bared her heart in her relationship with Harry and made some shocking revelations.

Taylor Swift, who is known for keeping her personal life private once reportedly opened up about her relationship with Harry Styles. As per a report in Elle, without taking the name, she once bared her heart and said, “During the relationship, the number one feeling she experienced was anxiety.”

Look What You Made Me Do singer, Taylor Swift further talked about the relationship and said, “It felt very fragile, it felt very tentative. And it always felt like, okay what’s the next roadblock. What’s the next thing that is going to deter this? How long do we have before this turns into an awful mess and we break up?”

Taylor went on to reveal that things were so rocky in that relationship that she didn’t know if they’d break up in a month’s time or in three days. However, she also admitted that the relationship was quite special to her; it just was not meant to be. Oh yes, we can feel you Taylor; sometimes it is all about destiny.

