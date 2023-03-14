Shawn Mendes is one of the most eligible bachelors worldwide and is now making headlines for his new love interest. Can you guess who it is? No, we aren’t talking about 51-year-old chiropractor Jocelyn Miranda but singer Sabrina Carpenter. Yes, reportedly, the couple is keeping things ‘low-key’ and has been hanging out with each other a lot lately. Shawn was earlier in a relationship with singer Camila Cabello and their split came as a shock to all their fans who still wished that the ex-couple got back together. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shawn is massively popular among his fans and especially on social media with over 71 million followers on Instagram. And talking about Sabrina also has a crazy fan following on the photo-sharing site with over 28 million followers.

Now coming back to the topic, a source close to Entertainment Tonight has revealed that Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter are currently seeing each other. The source said, “Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple weeks ago and were cute together.”

The source further said, “Shawn is happy.” The outlet also spoke about Shawn Mendes’ ex-relationship with chiropractor Dr. Jocelyn Miranda and the source said, “He was never dating Dr. Jocelyn Miranda and it has never been romantic between them.”

In fact, a while ago, both the singers were seen leaving Miley Cyrus‘ release party for her latest studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, in Beverly Hills. Pop Base took to their Twitter handle and shared their video on the microblogging site, take a look at it below:

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter leaving Miley Cyrus’ album release party together. pic.twitter.com/NiR6qfO91Z — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 10, 2023

What are your thoughts on Shawn Mendes seeing Sabrina Carpenter? Tell us in the space below.

