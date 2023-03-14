Captain America: New World Order star Anthony Mackie, a few days ago revealed the strenuous anti-leak procedure Marvel has taken up to prevent spoilers. Now things have taken a legal turn as there are several reports that one of the biggest subreddits, r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers officially go off the air because of their ongoing legal battle with the Studios. Scroll below to get all the details.

Apparently, it stems from the alleged script leaks that took place in January. The script in question here is of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The Studios’ superhero films have a massive fanbase that takes pleasure in discussing several fan theories and speculations.

Not just Marvel Studios any production is expected to suffer loss if the films’ scripts get leaked. As per a report in CBR, Marvel has finally taken an action against the subreddit r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers. The report states that it was to go private on 13th March, and before doing so they shared a final post, that read, “This subreddit was created by ‘someone’ because they hated going to the Marvel Studios subreddit,” read the post, titled “This Might Be the End.” “They wanted to know about the stuff that was coming up, leaks, spoilers, etc…but they had such a strong policy that you couldn’t talk about anything without it being removed, banned, or messaged.”

As per the report, the post further revealed about how big the Reddit community has grown and that even Marvel has knowledge about it. it also teased the aforementioned legal case between Reddit, Google and Marvel Studios in reference to the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania script leak prior to the film’s release. It read, “grown so large that people from the MCU know of it. Sadly, this means Disney also knows of it. The Mouse always wins…a lesson I learned from South Park.” The post ended with, “Ain’t nobody got time for that…and so there will no longer be any mods, the subreddit will operate on its own essentially.”

As per several reports, Marvel Studios issued a DMCA subpoena application in the United States District for the Northern District of California against Reddit asking them to identify the users who allegedly had a dialogue transcript from the film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The alleged content was leaked between 15th January to 15th February and the film came out on 17th Feb. The Studios filed the report on 10th March.

Post that report by Marvel Studios, Reddit issued a statement that read, “Reddit is committed to protecting our users’ privacy, We have rigorous processes in place to assess legal requests and object when appropriate.” Apparently, a 63-page document was shared by u/MSSmods and the post was titled, “[TFTMQ] Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Detailed Dialog.” Disney took legal action and filed a copyright case on 21st January.

