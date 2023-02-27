Paul Rudd led Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania aka Ant-Man 3 has turned out to be an underperformer at the box office. Ever since reviews were out, it was clear that the film won’t be able to make big at ticket windows. Now, in the latest worldwide update, the film has crossed the $350 million mark and below is all you need to know!

For those who don’t know, Ant-Man 3 marks the beginning of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) phase 5. So it’s obvious that expectations have been really high. However, in reality, the film has made its place in the list of Marvel‘s underperformers both in terms of content as well as the box office. Let’s see how much it has earned so far.

As per the report in Deadline, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has earned $363.6 million at the worldwide box office. It includes $167.3 million from the domestic market (North America) and $196.3 million from overseas territories. The film has dropped more than expected during the weekend but still trade experts feel that the Paul Rudd starrer will go past the $500 million milestone in a lifetime run.

Meanwhile, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed is unsure about the future of the Ant-Man movies. The 58-year-old director has directed the three MCU movies starring Paul Rudd as the titular superhero. He always gets “suspicious” thinking about what lies ahead, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“It’s interesting because, you know, I’m superstitious about this stuff, right? I mean, when we were doing the first Ant-Man, there was certainly no guarantee we were going to get to make a second one. And even after the second one, there was no guarantee,” he said.

