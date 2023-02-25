On its opening day, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had collected 8.50 crores at the box office. Then during the weekend, it accumulated 25.50 crores. However, at the close of the first week, its collections read a mere 32 crores. That means the entire weekdays brought in just 6.50 crores which is less than the entire first-day number of the film. Now that pretty much tells the tale about how the film has been rejected big time by the audience.

The aftershocks could well be seen on the second Friday when there was huge drop evidence with the collections turning out to be just 1 crore* more. That’s not too far away from what Pathaan was earning on the fifth Friday, which further signifies the quantum of fall that this Marvel film has taken.

In fact, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has also emerged as a rare Marvel flop ever since one can remember. In fact ever since the Avengers franchise made its way to theatres, Marvel flicks had started building a loyal fanbase for themselves but then the failure of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has broken that trend as well.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania currently stands at 33 crores* and would end up under a lifetime score of 40 crores. This is quite disappointing and one feels bad about the initial days of the film dampening the hype of Shehzada and resulting in that film’s commercial failure when in actuality its content warranted that it emerged as a decent earner at least.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

