Shehzada Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): Kartik Aaryan seems to be striving hard at the ticket windows and how. The film, which is an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is helmed by David Dhawan’s son Rohit Dhawan. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Ankur Rathee, and Sunny Hinduja. It is produced and coproduced by T-Series and Kartik Aaryan.

Ever since it hit the theatres, it’s faced a clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan and Akshay Kumar’s recently released Selfiee. Here’s how much it collected on Day 8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing in, the film continues to keep it low at the box office. According to the latest media reports, the film has not even collected 1 crore today. Reportedly, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has brought it around 0.50-0.75 crore at the box office on the 8th day of its release. The film completed a week at the ticket window and it is struggling to even reach close to the 30 crore mark. The film reportedly earned around 1.45 crore on the 7th day making a total of 27.35 crore in the first week.

Now with the latest numbers, Shehzada’s total collections now stand at 27.85-28.1 crore* on the 8th day of its release at the box office.

After tasting success with his last release Bhool Bulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan faced a major setback with Shehzada. After facing tough competition with Pathaan, the film has no threat from Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee, which release in theatres, this morning i.e., February 24.

Meanwhile, Pathaan has crossed the 500 crore mark in the Hindi market while 1000 crore globally!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi

Must Read: Selfiee Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi Starrer Opens To A Dull Response

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News