Selfiee Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi is out in theatres and the film has performed much below the expectations on its opening day. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. Despite the trailer and songs making noise, the film has underperformed a big time. Keep reading to know about its early trends!

Both Akshay and Emraan have been religiously promoting their film and aren’t leaving any stones unturned for it. In this Raj Mehta directorial, Akshay plays the role of a superstar named Vijay Kumar who is literally worshipped by his fans and Emraan is one of them. But things get nasty between them leading a conflict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the early trends, Selfiee has opened on a shocking note as the film is earning anywhere in the range of 2-4 crores on day 1. Such numbers are not at all expected with Akshay Kumar being in a lead and a production house like Dharma Productions backing the film. After such a dismal start, a huge turnaround is needed tomorrow and a double-digit score is a must on Sunday. Or else, the film will get into a danger zone at the box office.

Let’s see how Selfiee performs during its opening weekend as there’s no major competition in theatres.

Meanwhile, last week’s release, Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada failed to impress the audience and fell flat at the box office. Even Marvel’s Ant-Man 3 has underperformed a big time. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is still fetching numbers despite spending a month in theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates & stories!

Must Read: Shehzada Star Kartik Aaryan Gets Challan From Mumbai Police For Parking His Lamborghini On Wrong Side!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News