Shehzada Star Kartik Aaryan Gets Challan From Mumbai Police For Parking His Lamborghini On Wrong Side!

As his film ‘Shehzada’ is all set to hit the screens, Bollywood’s chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings for the movie. However, his car was towed away as he had left it in a no-parking zone.

The Mumbai Police Twitter handle shared a picture of his Lamborghini and captioned it with the popular monologue from Kartik’s film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The caption read: “Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don’t do the ‘Bhool’ of thinking that ‘Shehzadaas’ can flout traffic rules.”

The traffic police blurred the number of Kartik Aaryan’s vehicle. The police did not share details about the challan.

Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side!

Don’t do the ‘Bhool’ of thinking that ‘Shehzadaas’ can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForever pic.twitter.com/zrokch9rHl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 18, 2023

After taking over the nation with a myriad of promotional events in Mumbai, Jalandhar and Kutch besides many other locales in India, actor Kartik Aaryan took over the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa to promote his film ‘Shehzada‘

Recently, Kartik took over the iconic Burj Khalifa and showcased the promotional teaser of the film.

While he kick-started the Dubai tour by meeting his fans but its culmination was in the grandest possible way with the projection of this much-awaited family entertainer on the Burj Khalifa.

‘Shehzada’ is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar, and music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan.

