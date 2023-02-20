Shah Rukh Khan returned with his charisma to the silver screen after 4 long years with his first action thriller film Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Ever since the film hit the box office ahead of the Republic Day weekend, it’s been making and breaking records at the box office. At the press conference of the film, after the box office success, the director was seen hinting at the 2nd instalment of the film.

Rumours are abuzz that the makers and the star cast might return with the 2nd instalment of the film. It all began to make headlines when director Siddharth Anand and SRK replied, ‘Insha Alla’. Scroll down for more details.

After the release of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan conducted #AskSRK session on Twitter not once but a couple of times. The superstar once again took some time off his hectic schedule to run #AskSRK where he interacted with fans. Amid the rumours, a fan asked him about an update on Pathaan 2.

During his #AskSRK session when a user said, “I guess I ask on behalf of the entire nation when I ask – Pathaan 2 kab ayega?” Shah Rukh Khan replied to him and said, “Not just about #Pathaan 2 but every work of mine I will announce and say it to you guys personally. Please wait for me to tell you the truth not listen to stupid gossip!”

Not just about #Pathaan 2 but every work of mine I will announce and say it to you guys personally. Please wait for me to tell you the truth not listen to stupid gossip! https://t.co/Ib4ng59IO5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Well, this wasn’t it! When its #AskSRK one can expect some witty and spontaneous answers from the superstar. When another user asked, “Who will be the next big thing in bellwood after you retire?? @iamsrk Your the best,” Shah Rukh Khan replied to him saying “I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!!”

I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!! https://t.co/YHSQZ3ndub — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

For those who don’t know, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Raju Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan.

