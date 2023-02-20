Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is all over the news after she shared her wedding news with the love of her life social activist Fahad Ahmad. They did a court marriage and registered their union under the Special Marriage Act. However, as soon as the wedding news were all over the internet, one of Swara’s old tweet where she is addressing Fahad as ‘bhai’ went viral, and it ignited trolling.

Netizens trolled Swara regarding her marriage with Fahad whom she once called her ‘bhai’. However, now, the husband has broken the silence and given a proper response to it. Scroll below to check it out!

Now, in a recent tweet, Fahad Ahmad broke the silence and opened up about all the trolling. Putting a rest to it, the husband defended his wife Swara Bhasker’s old tweet and wrote giving a Hindu-Muslim reference, “Jokes a part. Sanghiyo ne yeh toh mana Hindu-Muslim bhai behen ho sakte hai. Bass yeh aur manlo pati-patni mazak bhi kar sakte hai…”

Check out the Tweet below:

Jokes a part संघियों ने यह तो माना हिन्दू-मुस्लिम भाई बहन हो सकते है बस यह और मान लो पति पत्नी मज़ाक़ भी कर सकते है…… — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 19, 2023

As soon as the tweet went viral, while a lot of netizens came in support of Fahad Ahmad and commented “Rightly said”, a few of them took a dig at them once again. One wrote “Accha toh woh mazak tha.”

Another one commented, “Nahi jo abh karrahe ho woh mazak hai.”

For the unversed, Swara Bhasker lauded the Special Marriage Act in her tweet as she announced her wedding to Fahad Ahmad. She wrote, “So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour :) and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi. Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.”

What are your thoughts about Swara Bhasker’s husband Fahad Ahmad’s reaction to the trolling?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

