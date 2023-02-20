Salman Khan has been very vocal about taking digs at his previous relationship and breakups. His witty replies and statements regarding his love life have always made the internet buzz. Adding to the list, Salman once talked to his ex’s husband, Vicky Kaushal and his reply will make you feel a little sad for the actor. When Vicky Kaushal asked about the best pickup line used on him, read on to find out what Salman had to say!

The relationship between Salman and Katrina has been one of the most talked about affairs in Bollywood. While the couple parted ways after ending their relationship, they have been on talking terms and often the Bhai of Bollywood has slightly taken a dig at his past relationship with her!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an episode of Bigg Boss, Vicky Kashuak appeared with Kiara Advani to promote his film, Govinda Naam Mera. In a segment of the show, Vicky asked Salman about the worst pickup line used on him. Before replying, Salman Khan laughed and said, “Pickup ka to pata nahi, par ladki ne drop jarur kiya hai mujhe” which left everyone laughing in splits as he hugged Vicky Kaushal.

An edited video from the episode has been going viral and many of Salman Khan’s fans are dropping their opinions. Video shared by Salman Khan Fan Club Delhi is merged with sad music and has reached 1.5 Million views. Watch the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan Fan Club Delhi (@skfcdelhi_)

While reacting to the video, a user jokingly said, “Bhai teri gharwali he thi 😂😂” commenting upon Vicky Kaushal. Another added, “Vicky be like : mujhe sb smajh aa rha hai salman indirectly meri waali ko hi bol rha hai 🙂”

A user also commented that he is taunting Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal saying, “Katrina viki ko taunt maara he selmon bhoi”

Another user also commented that Salman is talking about Aishwarya by saying, “He is talking about Aishwarya Man…You did not understand. Aishwarya dropped him.” Another added, “many more sir 😂😂😂 not only Aishwarya 😂”

“Haste hue dard chupana koi bhaijaan se sikhey “, added another.

Let us know what you think about this video

For more Bollywood updates, follow koimoi.com

Must Read: Anupam Kher & Neena Gupta Take Subtle Dig At Young Actors Saying We Need To Work On Our Bodies & They Need To Work On Their Acting!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News