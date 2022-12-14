Katrina Kaif truly showcased her diva avatar at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022. She was seen dressed in a shimmery backless gown with a deep plunging neckline. But what grabbed the most eyeballs was her true romantic Bollywood moment with husband Vicky Kaushal. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Vicky will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor has been actively promoting the film alongside the Shershah actress. Owing to the same, he chose to pose at the red carpet with his leading lady and left the event by the time his ladylove reached.

Vicky Kaushal could be seen colliding with Katrina Kaif as he was leaving the event. The duo greeted each other just like colleagues and could be seen talking to each other. The Uri actor continuously held the hand of his wife and visibly did not want to let it go. They hugged and he bid her goodbye – in true Bollywood style as he looked back while walking away.

The moment was captured on camera and truly made for a must-watch scenario. We’re in love but netizens had their own wild reactions.

A user wrote, “Obviously who would want his hot wife to leave his side”

Another joked, “Ghar me nai milte ??”

“Hath. Toh dekho Salman bhai aaise nhi karte,” another wrote.

“haye,” commented another.

Take a look at the viral video ft Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif below:

Meanwhile, VicKat recently celebrated its one-year anniversary amidst the mountains. The actress shared glimpses of their vacation on social media.

