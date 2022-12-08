Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. While the two have been dating for a while now, fans have been manifesting a wedding. Now it seems wedding bells will soon be ringing for the duo. Scroll down to know more.

Speculations regarding their wedding began soon after Sid appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 and confirmed dating the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress. The latter also agreed that the two are more than just friends. Initial reports claimed that the couple will be getting hitched in 2022 but now has been pushed back to 2023.

Now as per India Today reports, the wedding date of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is not confirmed yet but it will most likely happen between two cities Mumbai and Delhi. Both families are working together to match dates and work out all the logistical details of their wedding.

It is also worth pointing out that one of the venues being discussed is The Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh. Since it is also close to Delhi where Sidharth has family, the location is on top of the list for wedding rituals. The report further quoted a source as saying, “They are putting together the guest list. Sid and Kiara are very close to some of their director and producer friends and they plan to invite them to the wedding as well. The names that are confirmed so far are Karan Johar and Ashvini Yardi who are both very close to the couple. Apart from them, the Shershaah Jodi also plans to invite their co-stars like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani, and others.”

The buzz is that after the wedding, there will be a lavish reception for guests in Mumbai. Kiara Advani has been currently shooting for RC 15 with Ram Charan in New Zealand while Sidharth Malhotra wrapped up his action film Yodha.

