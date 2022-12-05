Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani raised the temperature with their scintillating chemistry in their upcoming movie trailer Govinda Naam Mera which is a comedy thriller directed by Shashank Khaitan. Recently, the actor shared a glimpse of their upcoming song from the film, which did not sit well with the fans and the netizens. Let’s see why’s that!

Govinda Naam Mera also features Bhumi Pednekar in a titular role, besides the Lust Stories pair, where Vicky will be portraying the role of a Bollywood choreographer. As per the trailer, the character of Vicky is clearly being bullied by his wife played by Bhumi.

On Monday, the Uri actor took to his Instagram handle to post a glimpse of their upcoming song, Kya Baat Haii, which is a remake of singer Hardy Sandhu’s composition ‘Kya Baat Ay’. As soon as the clip was dropped, netizens did not hold themselves back to criticise it and pointing out Bollywood’s repeated use of remakes and remixes. The song clip was shared by Vicky Kaushal and he captioned it as, “My love for Punjabi songs is now something I got a chance to dance to🤝 #KyaaBaatHaii 2.0, song out tomorrow at 12:30 pm #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on @disneyplushotstar! #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar”

Check out the song clip here:

The comment section was filled with opinions like the following;

“Haath jor k binti h aapse dur rahiye humare kya baat h original version se”

“Phir se remake 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️”

“Ye copy paste dekh dekh k thak gye yr.. just irritating”

“Ek gane ki kitni copy krogey yar.”

“Abe kuch to Naya krlo…..sb kch copy paste krne m lge ho….sirf hero heroine ki shakale hi alag hai 😂😂😂”

“Kya ho gaya hai in logo ko 2 /2 saal me same song ka remake matlab Bollywood ke pass ab songs nahi bache kya😂”

“Ohh look another remake of the original 😒”

“Koi song Bina remix kiye bhi nikalange ?”

“Bollywood ko mehnat leni hi nhi hai sab tayar chahiye😂”

“As an audience POV just giv us some fresh stuff… We r tired of listening to old wine in new bottle….”

“Bollywood walon…ne kya apni buddhi bech khayi hai kya ….kuch alag …kuch naya karte hi nhi ….vahi baasi content 😇”

“Kyun karna hai songs nahi milrahe kya Mai like dedoon??”

In addition to this, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani starrer film released two more songs that received positive remarks from the fans, one, ‘Bijli Bijli’ and ‘Bana Sharab’, and this song will be out on Tuesday. The film is being produced by Dharma Productions and will get an OTT release on Disney+hotstar on 16th December. For more news and update on Bollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

