If there’s one actor in the world that everyone loves with the bottom of their hearts is Shah Rukh Khan. Not just Bollywood but the superstar enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. He has admirers not just in Hindi cinema but also in the west including friends like Leonardo DiCaprio and Zayn Malik to name a few. Today, we bring you a Twitter thread of actors looking at SRK like he’s ‘Love’ including celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Ranveer Singh and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Scroll below to take a look at it.

SRK is super popular on social media with over 33 million followers on Instagram and over 42 million followers on Twitter. He was recently shooting in Abu Dhabi for Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ and later performed Umrah at Mecca and attended Red Sea International Film Festival. His pictures and videos from the same were going crazy viral on the internet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, a fan page named ‘Only SRK + Aish Matter’ has shared a long thread of pictures on Twitter where celebrities are looking at Shah Rukh Khan like he’s the love of their lives.

The thread starts with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranveer Singh looking at Shah Rukh Khan absolutely adorably followed by Angelina Jolie, Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone and Kajol.

Take a look at it here:

A thread of people looking at shah rukh khan like he is love.#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/OHKloeMgYp — only srk+aish matter (@typosaidiloveya) December 3, 2022

That’s a dream thread, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in YRF’s ‘Pathaan’ which is directed by Sidharth Anand and stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to release next year in January.

Must Read: “Shah Rukh Khan Aaj King Khan Thodi Bane…”: Says Ranveer Singh Going Gaga Over SRK, Adds “Uska Tinka Bhi Kar Paaun…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News