Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped up Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ in Saudi Arabia and shared a lovely message on his Instagram about the same. The superstar has a crazy year ahead with his three big releases in the pipeline and we can’t wait for it. After wrapping up the film, SRK also happened to perform Umrah at Mecca and later attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. Now, in a viral video Hollywood actress Sharon Stone was left starstruck by the Pathaan actor who was sitting next to her at the event and her reaction to the same will give you goosebumps. Scroll below to watch the video.

SRK is called the ‘King’ in Bollywood for a reason. His charm and wit is truly unmatched in Hindi cinema and there can never be another superstar with this crazy viral phenomenon amongst fans across the globe.

In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen standing and acknowledging everyone with his gesture and as he turns, Sharon Stone notices it’s him and upon realising, the Casino actress is left starstruck.

The video will definitely give you chills, take a look at it below:

My favourite part of today's event, Sharon Stone's reaction when she realised Shah Rukh Khan is sitting next to her.. We can't blame her, can we?#ShahRukhKhan#RedSeaIFF22 pic.twitter.com/9avyz9OItc — Ann (@Unreal_Ann) December 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan received an Honorary Award for his exceptional contribution to the film industry at the film festival and expressing his gratitude, the actor said, “I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community.”

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan leaving Sharon Stone starstruck at an event? Tell us in the comments below.

