Rohit Shetty, after a long time, is coming back with a mass entertaining comedy film along with none other than Ranveer Singh. Last time Ranveer and Rohit had paired up together for Simmba, and the film was one of the most entertaining ones ever. The way Rohit Shetty thinks of a movie or plans to direct a film has quite a few similarities with the South Indian culture. Forget not, he had also made Chennai Express which was so far a South Indian touch movie. Now, in a media conversation when he was asked whether he would do a pan-Indian film or not, scroll below to read what he said!

Rohit has come up with a universe of movies like Gol Maal and Singham, and it has been one of the iconic films in Bollywood. For the unversed, there are reports that Ajay Devgn and Rohit are teaming up again for Singham’s 3rd venture after Singham Returns.

At the trailer launch event of Cirkus, a media person came up to the director, Rohit Shetty and asked whether he ever plans to work on a pan-Indian project & with whom he wants to do it. To that, Rohit gave a surprising answer and said, “Not one. I would like to work with everyone from Rajni Sir to Sooriya Sir to Ajith to Vijay to Karthi – everyone. Haan Ranveer chalega na tereko?” To this, Ranveer Singh said, “Mera kya cameo rahega mera.”

The media person can be seen further saying in the video shared from Koimoi’s Instagram page, “I think you should cast Ranveer Singh with one South Indian actor”. And then, the person went ahead and named Thalapathy Vijay, citing that they both are great dancers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Well, it would be quite a movie if Ranveer Singh and Thalapathy Vijay come together and that too get directed by Rohit Shetty. Cirkus is releasing on December 23, 2022. Let us know your thoughts about it!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

