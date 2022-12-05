Anushka Sharma is one of the most versatile actresses present in Bollywood who have shown her worth as an actress in a varied range of movies. Be it Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, NH10, Phillauri, Pari, PK or even Sui Dhaaga – Anushka has won our hearts with her dedication, hardwork and acting skills. However, she worked in one of the Vishal Bhardwaj movies named Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, where she played Bijlee – a spoiled brat. Once she got questioned for the choice of clothes in the movie and here’s how she had lashed out at the reporter. Scroll below to find out!

On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in the movie Chakda Xpress playing Jhulan Goswami’s cricketing journey of becoming the one of the fastest bowlers of all time. The Zero actress practices day and night to grasp her techniques and small detailings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a 2013 interview with CNBC, when Anushka Sharma was asked, “You are wearing tiny clothes, shorts in a place where you were to go really, you wouldn’t dress like that. Is this the filmmaker and his vision or is it just the Hindi movies (believing that) ‘beautiful girl sells the films’?” The actress had schooled the reporter.

When the reporter further mentioned about her coming out of a pool scene in rather tiny clothes in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Anushka Sharma had said, “We are talking about Vishal Bhardwaj here, he wouldn’t use these types of tactics to sell the movie.”

On explaining her character’s features, Anushka Sharma had mentioned in the conversation, “That is the character, it’s just the way she is and dresses. It is all a loud cry saying ‘look at me’ because she is a neglected child. When Vishal Bhardwaj told me about the character, he told me that she will always look like she does not belong to this world. And I have never worked with such people who have to use such tactics to sell their film.”

In another interview with Bollyspice, Anushka Sharma had opened up about her character in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and shared that her character’s name itself explains its about lightning. She said, “Well, Bijlee, as the name suggests, is like lightning. She’s a spoiled brat. I would say that the way I perceived this character, as an actor, was that I felt like she was a bit of an attention seeker. She does things out of the ordinary like coming out of a pond where buffaloes are bathing and getting that tattoo.”

What do you think of Anushka Sharma’s response to the reporter? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Amid Drishyam 2 Success, Ajay Devgn Mobbed By Fans At Bholaa Shoot!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News