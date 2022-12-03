The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri never shies away from voicing his opinion about anything and everything. The filmmaker is often seen reacting strongly to the news happening across the globe. Recently, he was in the news when Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid took a dig and made distasteful remarks about the film during IFFI 2022. Reacting to the same, he was seen challenging the filmmaker asking him to prove that if any of his scenes were fake he would stop making films

However, later Lapid apologised for his comments and for hurting the sentiments of people involved with his. But currently, Agnihotri is making headlines for altogether different reasons.

A while back, Vivek Agnihotri re-shared a Tweet that saw photos of his alleged plush bungalow worth crores. The Tweet in question consists of a new link that sees a few inside photos of his massive bungalow. Soon after the tweet surfaced, Vivek dismissed the reports and thanked unemployed ‘Bollywoodiyas’ for building new apartments for him every day.

Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “I am really grateful to all the Congressis, AAPiyas and unemployed Bollywoodiyas for building new apartments for me everyday and also for furnishing them with luxury furniture. I really liked the sofa which came from 10 Janpath. Thank you everyone. Thank you @ikaveri ji.”

I am really grateful to all the Congressis, AAPiyas and unemployed Bollywoodiyas for building new apartments for me everyday and also for furnishing them with luxury furniture. I really liked the sofa which came from 10 Janpath. Thank you everyone. Thank you @ikaveri ji. pic.twitter.com/F15h9EysA5 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 3, 2022

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “She is the same lady who once got called out by Discovery channel for tweeting a Fake photo, but she refused to delete it coz it had already got a lot of ‘likes’” while another said, “She barely gets any attention, didn’t even got 50 likes on this propaganda tweet, but you are too kind to help her get some attention.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Vivek Agnihotri’s fake plush home photos? Do let us know.

