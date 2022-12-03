If there’s one heartthrob that everyone loves in Bollywood is none other than Vicky Kaushal. His phenomenal acting skills have time and again proved that he deserves to be one of the most talented actors in Hindi cinema right now. Now, a content page on Instagram has shared a reel featuring Vicky’s transformation from ‘The Boy Next Door’ to the ‘Boy Inside Your Door’ is complementary and we understand the craze behind his massive fan following. Scroll below to watch the video.

Vicky happens to be really popular on social media with over 14 million followers on Instagram. The actor is married to Katrina Kaif and their lavish wedding ceremony took place last year in December and soon they’ll be celebrating their first anniversary. Their wedding did break the hearts of many of their fans across the globe but we’re happy for these two lovebirds and they look really good together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, a content page named ‘Qualiteaposts’ shared a video of Vicky Kaushal on their Instagram handle with a caption that read, “hE’s a 10 buT…. (complete the sentence)” The video opens with Vicky’s monochrome acting shot and suddenly transforms into this handsome hunk.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

The background score as ‘Ramta Jogi’ is only adding more glam vibes to this entire video.

Reacting to Vicky Kaushal’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “He’s 10 but iski life abh bohot achi kat-rina.”

Another user commented, “He was always meant to be the main character.”

A third user commented, “he’s a 10.. that’s it! that’s the post!!🫶🏻”

What are your thoughts on Vicky Kaushal’s transformative video? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal’s Next As The Indian Army Officer Whose Victory Led To The Creation Of Bangladesh Gets Its Release Date!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News