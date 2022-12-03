During the release of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK targeted the film bashing it left, right and centre. Amid its successful run at the box office, the self-proclaimed critic made many claims including that its box office number was false. Now months after its release, the Deshdrohi actor has a shocking claim to make and it’s about its producer Karan Johar.

For the unversed, apart from Alia and RK, the film also stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and others. After releasing in early September, it made a bumper business of 250 crore at the domestic box office.

Now in his latest tweet, KRK claimed that filmmaker Karan Johar tried committing suicide after facing a huge loss because of Brahmastra’s debacle. Taking to Twitter he stated that after he decided to take his life, Mukesh Ambani loaned him 300 crore. Further KRK asked the filmmaker to declare that he was bankrupt.

“According to sources, Sometimes ago, Karan Johar made a drama at his home for suicide coz of huge loss of #Brahmastra! Then Mukesh Ambani gave him ₹300Cr loan. Now Question is this, why Karan doesn’t tell to world clearly that he has become bankrupt coz of disaster #Brahmastra,” wrote KRK.

According to sources, Sometimes ago, Karan Johar made a drama at his home for suicide coz of huge loss of #Brahmastra! Then Mukesh Ambani gave him ₹300Cr loan. Now Question is this, why Karan doesn’t tell to world clearly that he has become bankrupt coz of disaster #Brahmastra — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 2, 2022

Amid the release of the film, KRK exposed its box office collection numbers while taking a dig at it. In September he Tweeted, “Theatres are empty but still Film #Brahmastra is doing bumper business. Because Aliens from Jupiter and Mars are coming to earth to watch this film. And Unfortunately people can’t see aliens sitting in the theatres.”

“I didn’t review film #Brahmastra still people didn’t go to theatres to watch it. So it has become a disaster. Hope @karanjohar won’t blame me for the failure like many other Bollywood people,” read KRK’s another Tweet about Brahmastra.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on KRK’s claim about KRK trying to die by suicide? Do let us know.

