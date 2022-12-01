Amitabh Bachchan is the epitome of superstardom and has been adapting to the changing time and taking up roles accordingly. But were things always this smooth for him, he too faced a tough time at one point in his career. Another veteran actor Paresh Rawal is in praise of the superstar; keep reading to know what he said about him.

The Oh My God! actor has done quite a few movies with him, with Baghban being the most memorable one. He started his career in 1985 with the movie Arjun, where he was seen in a supporting role. He established himself as an actor with the film Naam in 1986, and since then, he has never looked back. He has portrayed a myriad of different characters, from a menacing villain to a lovable supporting character and even an agnostic lead.

Recently in a conversation with Neelesh Mishra on Youtube for his show The Slow Interview with Neelesh Misra, the actor spoke about his personal and professional life. There he went on record to speak about Amitabh Bachchan and was in all praise of him. In 1999, Big B was on the brink of bankruptcy when his production company Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL), faced a great loss. Talking about that time, Paresh Rawal said, “Did anybody think that such a thing could ever happen to Amitabh Bachchan? What he used to be, and what he became… He’s a classic example. There’s so much that you can learn from him, especially about dignity.”

He added, “I remember asking him about it once. I asked him if he confided in his family when things became very difficult. And he said, ‘Why? Let them live their life.’ See, he owed people so much money, but he never bad-mouthed anybody. Not once. He could’ve hidden behind the law and got an exemption, but he chose to pay every single person back. These are his values. He is Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s son, after all. What a man.” He also said that Amitabh maintained the same dignity even during his best days, unlike the new ones in the industry now, who ‘throw tantrums.’ You can check out the two-part interview by following the link below,

He was in debt of over rupees ninety crores, but luckily he got the show Kaun Banega Crorepati and also the Yash Raj‘s Mohabbatein, which proved to be a turning point in his life. As for Paresh Rawal, he will be once again reviving his iconic role of Babu Bhaiya in Hera Pheri 3. Do tell us about your views on this in the comment section, and for more such entertainment-based news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

