Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous-looking actresses of today’s time who gives fashion a lot of thought. She always tries to put her best foot fashion-forward and set a trend bar for her audience. Janhvi has an Instagram handle filled with her fashionable looks. She is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fanbase who loves her looks. However, there’s a group of people who don’t like her styling sense and troll her massively on social media.

Janhvi was currently basking in the glory of her latest released film Mili which received a mixed response from the audience. While a lot of her fans loved her performance, a few didn’t like the storyline.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor graced a fashion show by walking down the ramp in an orange-coloured sequinned lehenga and paired it with a choli featuring a plunging neckline and noodle straps. She flaunted her busty assets and toned mid-riff through her outfit. For makeup, she opted for a light foundation, contoured-blushed-highlighted cheekbones, soft peachy and orangish eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, defined brows, and glossy lips.

Janhvi Kapoor kept her hair high in a sleek long ponytail, and she attached extensions to add an edge to the look. She ditched all the accessories to let her outfit do the talking. However, as soon as the video was shared from Instant Bollywood’s Instagram page, netizens started to troll the actress. Check out the video as the diva walks down the ramp:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

One of them wrote, “Destruction of youth 😂”, while another one pointed it out, “Jis tarah apka figure hai apke itne jada kapde suit nahi karte…aap to bikini 👙 ya one mai Raha kro jisse apke b**bs or bumb dhike jo ki aap sab jaga dhikati ho 😂.” Another one commented, “FLOPPPPP😏.” One of the netizens even compared her with Malaika Arora and wrote, “Choti Malaika.”

Well, trolling celebrities has become a regular thing now. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

