Bollywood celebrities are often under the radar over their personal life. Whether it is Kriti Sanon or Kartik Aaryan, there have been a lot of speculations around who’s dating who. Good Lucky Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor is no different and a close friend is quashing reports of her romance with Orhan Awatramani. Scroll below for all the details!

Janhvi and Orhan are close friends. The duo has been seen partying together multiple times in the past. She has also featured him in many of her social media posts but things took a unusual turn when dating rumours began doing the rounds.

For the unversed, Orhan Awatramani is a social media activist and has over 100K followers on his Instagram handle. He has previously been spotted with star kids like Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ahan Shetty among many others. But his bond with Janhvi Kapoor remains one of a kind.

A close friend of Janhvi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani told Times Of India, “They have never had romantic feelings for each other. Orhan and Janhvi are poles apart. Yes, they are friends- but that’s all that is to it.”

Meanwhile, there also have been rumours that Janhvi is dating her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya again. They grabbed eyeballs with their joint appearance at writer-producer Amrit Pal Bindra’s Diwali party. The duo was also seen at an eatery before that which further fueled the reports. There remains no confirmation on that end.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the survivor thriller, Mili. She will be next seen in Bawaal and also has Mr & Mrs Mahi in the pipeline.

